ONLY ON 8: ‘He didn’t deserve death’: Unpaid debt on stolen vehicle may have led to murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning two murder victims from May involving the same suspect on the same day were connected.

Police records show the murders may have stemmed from an unpaid debt on a stolen vehicle.

8 News Now spoke to one of the victim’s families earlier this week, and now has spoken to the other victim’s family.

Eric Mosley’s mother says he did not deserve to die. He and his ex-girlfriend, Sandra Cruz-Lopez, were killed back in May.

Celest Wedermyer

Now, Mosley’s family wants justice. “It’s real hard to lose a son,” said Celest Wedermyer, Mosley’s mother.



Wedermyer says Mosley was a bright light, put out too soon. “Eric was a happy person all the time. You never saw him sad,” Wedermyer said.

Mosley was at a trailer in North Las Vegas on May 9, when police say he was killed by Antonion Barry-Edwards.

According to an arrest report for Barry-Edwards’ girlfriend, Jordan Monahan, “Barry-Edwards shot Mosley several times” because “Mosley owed Barry-Edwards $800 for a stolen truck.”

While Mosley’s family does not know about those details, they are horrified by what happened.

“I know my son didn’t deserve to be killed, for whatever reason they say happened or what happened, he didn’t deserve death for that,” Wedermyer said.

Eric Mosley’s family

The violence did not end with Mosley. He was in the trailer with Sandra Cruz-Lopez, who was his ex-girlfriend, according to Wedermyer.

Police records show Barry-Edwards is accused of shooting her approximately seven times, including once in the head. Cruz-Lopez’s burned body was found in the backseat.



“It’s rough on our family,” Wedermyer said.

Mosley leaves behind several children, including a two-year-old girl.

His family is now searching for one thing. “I need justice,” Wedermyer said. “I want justice.”



Barry-Edwards was connected to these two murders while he was already in jail for holding a babysitter and a young boy hostage during a police standoff in late May.

Both he and Monahan are due in court on Monday.