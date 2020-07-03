Only on 8: Friends of elderly homicide victim honor her memory one week after her death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after her murder, friends of Mildred Olivo came together to honor her memory with a special balloon release Thursday night.

The 71-year-old was shot and killed by her longtime neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Cote, at her home near Smoke Ranch Road and Decatur Boulevard on June 25.

Olivo’s friend, identified as Timothy Hanson, was also shot and killed by Cote. Family members said Hanson had come to stay with Olivo to protect her.

As close friends of Olivo remember her spirit, they said they want to focus on the joy she brought to all of their lives.

The group gathered balloons, candles, flowers and cocktail glasses the color of Olivo’s native Puerto Rico Thursday. They then released the balloons with special messages to their friend.

Andrew Cote faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.