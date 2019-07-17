ONLY ON 8: Former Nye County Sheriff Tony Demeo’s wife speaks about his life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been one week since former Nye County Sheriff Tony Demeo died unexpectedly. He passed away at a Las Vegas area hospital after his wife says he suffered some complications from a head injury he received a week earlier while moving an exercise machine at the family’s Pahrump home.

8 News NOW Reporter Patrick Walker sat down with Sheriff Demeo’s wife Linda for an exclusive interview about his life.

“He just wanted to be home with his family,” Linda said. “He loved his dogs. Me.”

Spending hours talking about everything under the sun with her husband is what Linda Demeo says she is going to miss the most about her husband, Tony.

“The two of us were just you know, just that quiet time together,” Linda said. “You know, we would come home, and we would share what the day was all about.”

Demeo was the former sheriff of Nye County’s for 12 years until 2015. He took on the role of top cop after a four-year stint in the Navy and a career as an officer in New Jersey. The couple moved to Pahrump to be closer to his mother.

It was a traffic stop for leaving his hazard lights on that got him back into law enforcement.

“Tony was kind of low key,” Linda said. “They got to talking, Tony said, ‘Well, I’m retired [from] Jersey City.’ So Jack says, ‘Hey, we’re looking for cops.'”

And the rest was history. According to Linda, Demeo was naturally curious, and that led him to pursue a number of interests.

He was an avid motorcycle rider, and he loved doing I.T. work. He actually worked maintaining computer systems for a number of businesses. And he had recently taken up metalwork.

“He wanted to make a knife for his dad for Father’s Day,” Linda said. “I’m looking for it now and seeing if somebody could finish it.”

Demeo also had a very faith-filled side. He became a born again Christian in the late 70s. According to Linda, that carried over into his policework, including while he was on the job in Jersey City. One time there was an incident when Demeo, who was an officer at the time, held his fire while chasing an armed suspect, and when the man tried to shoot him, his gun jammed.

“The grace of God, but Tony was not going to shoot,” Linda said. “He did not have a proper backstop. He was willing to die, so that nobody else will get hurt.”

Which was just another testament as to the kind of man Tony Demeo was.

Services for Demeo will be held Saturday, August 3at 11 a.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Ballroom. It will be open to the public.