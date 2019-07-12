ONLY ON 8: Family still looking for answers about events leading up to daughter’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mystery surrounding 19-year-old Amelia Claypool’s death continues to puzzle her family. Her then boyfriend, 18-year-old Noah Hadley, is accused of shooting her in June and is currently facing open murder charges.

Hadley’s attorney called Claypool’s death a tragic accident, but her family doesn’t believe it was.

“It’s a very violent and final way and the bullet placement to me, it doesn’t speak of an accident,” said Lee Ann Pretto, the victim’s mother.

Thursday marks two weeks since the tragic death of Claypool.

“As the day goes on and I walk by her room, and I see all the flowers that should have been at her wedding instead of a funeral, and her photos, I think my mind is protecting me right now because it would really just be too much for me to handle,” Pretto said.

So what exactly happened on June 27?

Police say Hadley shot Claypool in the parking lot of a gated neighborhood after the two left a party beforehand where Hadley was showcasing a gun on Snapchat.

“Every day I wake up and have to remember what happened,” said Olivia Claypool, the victim’s sister.

The coroner’s report says Claypool was shot in the chest.

“She doesn’t get to have a life. She doesn’t get to have a future. I don’t see why it’s OK for him to,” Pretto asked?

“All I know from this point forward is that we can fight for her,” Olivia said.

Claypool was a 2018 Coronado High School graduate and a competitive cheerleader. Sometimes her mom still feels her presence.

“I do have periods where I feel a sense of peace and calm, and I do like to think that’s her,” according to Pretto.

Hadley’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1st.

8 News Now tried to reach out to Hadley’s family, but they did not offer a comment.