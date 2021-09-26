ONLY ON 8: Family searching for answers in unsolved murder case, calling on community for information

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family is calling for justice two years after a man was murdered in Las Vegas. This is a story you’ll see only on 8 News Now.

T-Wayne Allen Jr. was shot and killed in the southwest valley in September of 2019.

His mother and fiance sat down with 8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis earlier this week as they continue to search for answers.

“I want justice for my child,” Angela Cooke-T-Wayne’s mother.

It’s been just over 730 days since Angela Cooke last saw her son.

“I miss his smile. I miss laughing with him,” she added.

Ebony Jones has spent the same amount of time learning to live without her fiance.

“Life without T-Wayne Allen never imagined it. Not at all,” Jones said.

T-Wayne Allen junior was just 31-years old when he was killed. A prominent performer, rapping under the stage name “Tcraz3.”

On September 15, 2019, Allen was shot at an apartment complex in the southwest valley and later died at UMC.

Two men were seen running from the area, but no suspects were found. His family is still searching for closures.

That’s what hurts the most, just knowing that if he hadn’t been in that place, he would still be here today,” Jones added.

His mother even designed a shoe line. That has since raised $50,000 worth of reward money for any information leading to an arrest

“I have a hole in my heart, a hole that’s really really deep,” T-Wayne’s mother added.

She and Ebony hope these answers will bring them some semblance of peace so they can remember this man they loved, for the life he lived, and the joy he brought to their world.

“The pain, people say it gets better, but I always mention that is the worst lie anybody can tell,” Jones added.

Metro police tell us this case is still under investigation and ask that the public call Crime Stoppers with any information at 702-385-5555.