ONLY ON 8: Family remembers North Las Vegas murder victim as loving husband, father and son

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas family is in mourning, following the murder of a beloved husband, father, and son.

Family members exclusively tell 8 News Now that 27-year-old Michael Myers was the man who was shot and killed on Mary Dee Ave., near Cheyenne Ave. and Civic Center Dr. in North Las Vegas, on Monday night.

Loved ones say it was random and that it happened just minutes away from his home. While loved ones grapple with grief, they are demanding justice.

“He was like, ‘I’m going to run down to the corner store real fast, I’ll be right back,'” said Desiree Robinson, recounting the last words she ever heard from her husband, Michael Myers.

Robinson says Myers was getting snacks for their four kids Monday night when tragedy struck.

“It didn’t even feel real,” Robinson said. “It felt like a daze.”



The pain is real. But Robinson wants to focus on Myers’ life and legacy.

“He was friendly. He was caring. He was always happy, always just trying to cheer someone up. He had a great personality,” Robinson said.

The man who allegedly killed Myers, 35-year-old Tristan Tidwell, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with three separate murders from Monday night.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Tidwell has a lengthy criminal record including a warrant of arrest in 2007 for home invasion, grand larceny, and burglary.

In 2018, Tidwell had been arrested for attempted robbery and burglary at a local bank in downtown Las Vegas.

Records obtained by 8 News Now indicate he had been released from the Clark County Detention Center in July after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.

He had initially been charged with home invasion in the case. He was sentenced to six months in jail on that crime but got credit for 79 days already served.

“It’s senseless,” said Nasiyah Israel, Myers’ mother.

Israel says the fact that Tidwell was back on the streets is unfair. She wants justice for her son.



“It doesn’t make sense and now we have to pick up the pieces,” Israel said. “But I need answers, and I’m not going to stop. I need to know. I need answers.”



While the investigation continues, loved ones want Michael to be remembered for the wonderful man he was.



“He has a whole family, a whole life. He wasn’t just some random victim. He’s Michael,” Israel said.

Robinson added, “Everywhere he went, he made an impact on everyone.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family during this time. Here is the link: