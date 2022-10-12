LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations.

“He loved everybody,” Felicity Carter said of her late uncle, Lenny Carella. “He loved life.”

Carter, remembering what she loved about Carella, spoke to 8 News Now about who he was as a person.

Lenny Carella killed in suspected DUI crash in September 2022. (KLAS)

“Those memories, we are so grateful that we have,” she recalled. “Those last happy moments.”

The 71-year-old man suddenly lost his life on Sept. 17, when police said he was hit by an impaired driver down the street from his home near Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road.

“This didn’t just impact one person,” Carter said of the crash. “This impacted several lives.”

So far this year, 45 people have been killed in DUI crashes in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction.

Scot Martin a retired Nevada State Police captain told 8 News Now he believes a solution starts with stricter penalties for first-time offenders.

“We need stricter penalties for driving under the influence,” Martin said.

He also said he thinks more enforcement is key to catching those under the influence before someone gets hurt.

“What it comes down to is a lack of resources,” Martin explained. “And a lack of police officers that are out on the road.”

Carter told 8 News Now her family isn’t just grieving, but they are also angry.

“If you are caught drinking and driving,” she echoed. “There need to be bigger consequences.”

She said she hopes sharing Lenny’s story will help others understand what it means when the worst happens.

“It makes you wonder,” Carter concluded. “Why the good ones are always taken first.”

Lenny’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

The man accused of hitting him, Corey Clark, 20, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.