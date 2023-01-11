LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now.

According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

“He was a man who made you feel safe,” Shiobhan Henderson, Lynell’s fiancé said.

On what would have been Vallian’s 39th birthday, Henderson shared what she will miss most about him.

Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve. (Credit: Shiobhan Henderson)

“We just enjoyed growing together and experiencing things,” she recalled. “We just shared that bond having the same birthday, there are just so many similarities that we had.”

On Wednesday, friends and family gathered for a vigil and balloon release to show their support and remember his life.

Officers are still searching for the suspect in this case, who they said left the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

“We just need to figure this thing out,” Vallian’s friend Reginald Barbary said. “And hopefully they find out what happened.”

Barbary said those who loved him are desperate to find closure and locate the person responsible for Lynell’s death.

Henderson told 8 News Now she wants violence like this to stop so others don’t have to go through the pain of losing so much.

“So, it’s important to me for this to stop happening to us, to our children,” Henderson said. “We are breaking apart families and we’re crushing dreams.”

“They don’t know what they take away from families,” she concluded. “And what they do when things like this happen.”

Anyone with any information on the suspect connected to Vallian’s death should call Metro Police at 702-828-3111 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.