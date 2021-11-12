Only on 8: Family of hit & run victim gathers to plead for justice one year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One year after a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash, his family gathered from here in Las Vegas and around the globe to plead for justice.

Renick Lambey, 61, was crossing Abels Lane, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Judson Avenue, when a driver hit and killed him. (KLAS)

Renick Lambey Sr., 61, was hit and killed by a car while crossing Abels Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on November 12, 2020.

After 365 days of sadness and so many unanswered questions, Lambey’s family came together for a vigil Friday, in the spot where his life was suddenly stolen.

“We will always continue to speak out,” Lambey’s widow, Diana, told 8 News Now. “To make sure that he is not forgotten.”

We first introduced you to Diana Lambey and her son, Renick Lambey Junior in November 2020, right after the crash happened.

Police are still searching for the suspect, sharing a photo of a white car, which they believe to be involved.

“We’re still believing for justice,” Renick Lambey Junior said. “We are still believing for the right thing.”

This family, that’s faced unimaginable grief, is still pleading for justice; some relatives even gatherED from their home country of Belize.

“The way that he died,” relative Claudette Alvarez Belisle said of Renick. “And still how there is no closure.”

The site of Renick Lambey’s death happened just a few blocks from the family home. Renick’s wife, Diana Lambey, said her husband was coming home after a day out. (KLAS)

“As Belizean citizens,” she continued. “We don’t leave things like this to just go unpunished or unjust.”

Their memories and love, from both Las Vegas and a world away, fueling a need to know why.

“We still go through our everyday lives,” Diana Lambey concluded. “But at the same time, there is still in the back of our mind, ‘who did this?'”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Police at 702-828-3111.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.