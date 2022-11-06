LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others.

Nina Fauble, 22, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. She was brought to Sunrise Hospital to be treated but did not survive however, her memory lives on in others.

“I got a text message at about 10:30 at night and it was someone alerting us that Nina has been struck by a car. There were reports that the vehicle was going 60 miles an hour,” Fauble’s mom, Beschelle Lockhart, said.

Fauble was pregnant at the time of the crash and was suffering from mental illness, due to this she was living on the streets.

Fauble’s family spoke exclusively with 8 News Now about her struggles and how though she was not able to survive, she is now making it possible for life to continue for several others by donating her organs.

“We were looking at her brain function which was non-existent and really had to sit and think about what we were going to do. If our daughter is passing and there is nothing we can do about it, then we can give a gift of life and we want that to be our last living legacy,” Lockhart said.

Nina Fauble (Credit: Beschelle Lockhart)

Fauble’s father told 8 News Now that in all of this there is a sense of peace knowing that she is no longer hurting.

“It gives you a feeling that she’s not going to be homeless again or abused and not cold or hungry, and that she will no longer be out on the streets. That gives us a better feeling about the situation,” Fauble’s father, Michael Fauble, said.

There are a total of eight organs including her heart and eyes that will be donated to those in need, a way for Fauble to live on through the bodies of others.

Fauble, who was a mother is survived by her 18-month-old son who is being taken care of by family.

As for the driver who hit her, Oscar Pena, 37, was arrested at his residence on DUI and hit-and-run-related charges.

Her family shared with 8 News Now that instead of a funeral service, they will be hosting a memorial near the camp she frequented.