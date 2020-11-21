Only On 8: Family of hit-and-run victim seeks justice in his death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after he lost his life, the family of hit-and-run victim Renick Lambey is fighting to find the suspect in his death.

The 61-year-old was hit and killed by a car while riding his wheelchair on Abels Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said the driver took off without stopping to help Lambey after the crash, which happened around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

Lambey’s wife and son spoke with 8 News Now Friday, sharing about the person he was and how much they will always miss him.

#OnlyOn8: Justice for Renick Lambey.



The 61-year-old was hit & killed by a car in the NE valley last Thursday.



Police are still searching for the suspect. His family is raising money to hire a private investigator. They share his story at 11. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/iq42o9jz60 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 21, 2020

“I love him from the day that I met him to the day he left this earth,” Lambey’s wife Diana told 8 News Now. “My love for him remains the same and it will stay that way forever.”

They are now begging anyone with any information to please come forward.

“I want to say to the community, anyone in the community that hears anything or sees anything,” Diana Lambey added. “I am asking from my heart, please come forward, please say something.”

Diana and her son Renick Lambey Junior described Renick Senior as incredibly kind with an infectious sense of humor.

“He was a caring man, a giving man, a man with dreams that he lived every day,” Lambey Junior said of his father.

“He never had a bad thought about anyone, he was a loving man,” he added. “He never saw race, he just saw life.”

They told 8 News Now he fought off countless illnesses through his life only to die so senselessly.

The Lambey family is raising money to hire their own private investigator to help find the suspect in Renick Senior’s death. If you’d like to help, CLICK HERE.

If you have any information in this case, please call Las Vegas Metro Police Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 602-385-5555.