Only on 8: Family identifies little girl critically injured in jet ski accident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 7-year-old girl from Las Vegas is still in a coma, after a jet ski accident left her critically injured over the weekend.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 in the Colorado River, near Bullhead City, Arizona. That is about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Authorities say the little girl was critically injured and is recovering at a Las Vegas area hospital, right now. While police piece together what exactly happened, loved ones are praying for a speedy recovery.

Her family has identified her to 8 News Now as 7-year-old Las Vegan Izabella Bohannon. According to Bullhead City Police, she was wading in the waters of the Colorado River when a jet ski operator lost control and hit her, along with her mother and 12-year-old sister.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Glen Lerner, an attorney for the family, who spoke exclusively to 8 News Now.

Attorneys say Izabella was airlifted to the ICU at Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas. According to a GoFundMe set up by loved ones, she is suffering from severe head trauma.

“She’s still in a medically-induced coma,” Lerner said.

Lerner says the family is looking into their legal options, as more details about the accident emerge. But right now, the focus is on Izabella.

“Let’s just make sure this little girl lives and that she can hopefully come back to live a normal life and a life that she was going to lead a few days ago,” Lerner said.

Bullhead City Police say the jet ski reportedly stalled and the operator is being cooperative. Police tell 8 News Now that they are still waiting for the blood test results to come back from the lab.

“We have a lot of questions here,” Lener said. “We’ll wait until we get the police report and hopefully that’ll be pretty soon.”

While the crash remains under investigation, attorneys say they will take action, if necessary.

“We’ll do whatever we can to help this family,” Lerner said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by loved ones, to help pay for Izabella’s hospital bills. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.