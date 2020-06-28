ONLY ON 8: Family, friends hold vigil for elderly woman allegedly shot and killed by neighbor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother and friend.

Police say a man shot and killed his neighbor, and her friend, last week at a home near Decatur & Smoke Ranch. The tragedy was sparked by several years of long-standing tension.

About a dozen family members and friends gathered for a vigil Saturday night at the home where the shooting happened. They identify one of the victims as 71-year-old Mildred Olivo.

Mildred Olivo

They are celebrating her life, but also demanding justice.

Police say Olivo and another man in his 50’s were both shot and killed in her northwest valley home Thursday night. The suspected shooter, her next-door neighbor, Andrew Cote, was in court Friday.

Olivo’s daughter told 8 News Now her mother and Cote never got along, and an argument between the two led to this tragedy.

“It’s unfair,” said Lissette Botello. “What he had against my mother, we don’t know. We will never know.”

“She loved her family and her friends,” Botello continued. “She was giving. She had a good heart. If you were hungry, she would feed you.”

“It’s hard to know that I’ll never hear my grandmother’s voice again,” added Jose Roman, Olivo’s grandson.

Family members say the other person who was killed did not live with Olivo, but he had come over to protect her.

“She died next to a man that loved her, and who she was in love with,” Roman said.

Close friends call her a fierce firecracker and a sweet soul.

“She was great. She was the best person that anybody could know,” said friend Brenda Mashouf. “She had my back. I had her back. Best friend I could find in Vegas.”

As loved ones wonder why this happened, they say they will fight to keep Cote behind bars.

“I will be at every court date,” Botello vowed. “I am my mother’s voice.”

Some neighbors told 8 News Now they’re surprised to know Cote could be capable of this. They also say he has a young family.

Cote faces murder charges and was denied bail Friday. He will be back in court on June 30th.