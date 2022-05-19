LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a 15-year-old boy run over and killed by a car last week spoke exclusively with 8 News Now Thursday to call for justice.



“He just wanted to make everyone happy,” Adalyn De La Torre said of her late brother, Anthony De La Torre.

De La Torre died Thursday, nearly a week after police said he was run over by a car while riding his skateboard.

“It’s really difficult to come to terms,” Anthony’s maternal aunt Lydize Lopez said. “With my nephew never being here again.”

19-year-old Destiny Jimenez, who the family has identified as Anthony’s paternal aunt, is facing charges connected to the crash.

Anthony De La Torre died after being run over by a car. (KLAS)

Arrest reports said she admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when she reportedly got behind the wheel of an SUV and allowed De La Torre to skateboard while holding onto the side.



Police said De La Torre fell from the skateboard when he was run over by the SUV.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around that I won’t ever see him again,” Lopez said. “Because of a mistake that somebody made.”

Now, as those who loved Anthony the most mourn for what his life could have been, they want to remind others to stay sober.



“I understand we are in Las Vegas,” Lopez explained. “But I see stories all the time about people drinking and driving or hitting somebody.”

They also said they will continue to demand justice in his death while holding onto the memories he gave them.



“I love him to the moon and past the stars,” Anthony’s sister concluded.



As of Thursday, Jimenez was charged with Felony DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and driving without a license, though this could change now that De La Torre has died.



Police also said a different woman was originally driving the car and allowed Jimenez to switch with her and get behind the wheel so Anthony could ride along on his skateboard. That woman is not facing any charges.