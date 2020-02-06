Only on 8: DEA makes major drug bust outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Drug Enforcement Administration made a large methamphetamine bust outside of Las Vegas. You won’t believe what the meth was found inside: fire extinguishers.

Authorities said the drugs were tied to a well-known street gang.

A car was stopped on the side of Interstate 15 with 30 pounds of meth packed inside the extinguishers. 8 News Now spoke with a DEA agent who said this isn’t the first time he’s seen something like this.

Authorities said it all started when agents go a tip that someone working for a Las Vegas street gang was set to smuggle methamphetamine into Las Vegas from Los Angeles.

They tracked the suspect down and stopped him along I-15, finding 10 fire extinguishers in the back of the car. Each one was filled with three pounds of meth.

Assistant Special Agent Daniel Neill told us it’s a win to get dangerous drugs off the street.

“You look at the Clark County statistics here right, and more people are dying here of methamphetamine than prescription drugs. So, once we can get even a little bit of methamphetamine off the street, it’s definitely worth it,” Neill said.

The DEA worked with a few other Valley agencies to make this bust, including Metro, North Las Vegas Police and the Clark County Gang Task Force.

To give you some perspective of exactly how much damage 30 pounds of meth can do, just one pound can dole out over 3,000 individual doses.