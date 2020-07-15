ONLY ON 8: Dashcam video shows moments before 1-year-old was killed in DUI crash; memorial grows for the toddler

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New dashcam video appears to capture the moments before a violent crash that killed a 1-year-old toddler. A viewer shared the video exclusively with 8 News Now.

The devastating wreck rocked the community, so a lot of people have stepped up to share their condolences for little Royce Jones.

A growing memorial by the Lake Mead and Rampart intersection, which is where the crash occurred, is filled with balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals to pay respect to the young boy.

A growing memorial by the Lake Mead and Rampart intersection. Some leaving balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals to pay respect to the young boy despite not knowing him or his family.”

“Anytime someone; that someone young dies from people’s recklessness, I think it touches everyone,” said Jay Younger,” a resident.”

Metro Poolice says Royce’s mother, Lauren Prescia was driving 121 miles per hour when she hit a car and slammed into a marquee sign support.

A dashboard camera from Jose Escobedo captured the moments right before the crash, and it shows a Mercedes speeding ahead of a Hyundai Sonata on Rampart. According to Metro, Royce was in one car with his mother, while his father was in the other car.

An arrest report released Monday says Royce’s father admits he and Prescia were speeding while driving to meet each other for a custody exchange.

Escobedo questions the situation.

“It upset me,” Escobedo said. “I’m thinking what are these people thinking and then I saw the smoke at the intersection.”

Court records show before the wreck, Prescia had three traffic violations. Two involved speeding.

On the day of the deadly wreck, police say she was driving nearly three times the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit.

“It was just awful, just really broke my heart because I’m a dad with two little guys,” Younger said.

On Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Prescia made her first appearance in court.

A judge set bail for Lauren Prescia at $50,000. If she makes bail, she will be electronically monitored and will not be allowed to drive or consume alcohol.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is also speaking out about the case. He says it weighs on him and his office heavily.

“To prosecute a woman for very serious crimes, knowing that she was the cause of her own son’s death, it’s a factor.,” Wolfson said. It’s something we consider because we are human beings. We’re not immune to the realities of the situation.”