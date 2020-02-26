Only on 8: Dance school starts social media campaign to support girl critically injured in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hope, delivered through dance. That is the goal of a new social media campaign for a little girl who is fighting for her life.

Charlotte Bush, 9, is still in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on Valentine’s Day. Her 12-year-old brother, Alex, died after that same crash. Now, Charlotte’s Irish dance school is trying to help.

The social media campaign consists of people filming themselves dancing and posting those videos to social media using the hashtag #WeDanceForCharlotte.

Charlotte’s Irish dance school, Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance, said it is their way of showing support to Charlotte and her family. 8 News Now cameras were there when students at the dance school recorded another video for Charlotte. We were told she is still under sedation and in critical condition at the hospital.

“She’s really amazing,” said Annabell Hilliard, one of Charlotte’s good friends. “When I found out, I started crying, and I couldn’t stop. It took me two hours to stop.”

Scoil Rince Ni Riada’s dance director Tara Reid came up with the “We Dance For Charlotte” campaign. They are videos on social media with people doing their favorite dance moves, all to honor Charlotte.

“Whenever Charlotte’s parents want to be able to see a little bit of joy in a really difficult time, then they can type in that hashtag and see all the tribute dances pouring out,” Reid said. “And, our ultimate goal is for Charlotte to be able to see this herself.”

Charlotte has been a student at the dance school for three years, and she is now in the advanced beginner level.

“She was a dancer through and through, and this really gives us a chance to show that we’re behind her and helping her fight,” said Nicole Blubaugh, Charlotte’s dance teacher.

As videos continue to come in, Charlotte’s dance family is hoping for the best.

“We’re there to lift them up whenever they feel down,” Reid said, speaking of showing support to the Bush family.

Hilliard added, “I’m hoping that she can get better really, really soon.”

Charlotte’s dance school is also helping in other ways. They will be doing a cupcake fundraiser and a t-shirt fundraiser, where all proceeds will go to the Bush family. They have more information on their Facebook page.