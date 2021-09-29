Only on 8: Community suspects serial arsonist behind string of vehicle fires in Southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– A Southeast valley neighborhood is on edge after some say a serial arsonist is terrorizing their community.

Neighbors say multiple cars have been set on fire in the span of just a few days. The neighborhood is just south of McCarran International Airport. Neighbors say the vehicle fires happened during three separate incidents. Now, the community wants answers.

Viewer video given to 8 News Now shows a fire ripping through a couple of cars Tuesday night, in front of a home near Warm Springs and Eastern. Now, all that is left is charred metal and broken glass.

“It’s terrible that these people are going through this. We don’t know exactly what’s going on,” neighbor Janet Borodziuk said.

Neighbors say the vehicle fires happened so close together, all in the span of a few days. Metro Police tell 8 News Now they have official reports of two fires, include one from early Monday morning, which Metro says started as a “family disturbance.” Neighbors believe a serial arsonist is disrupting their normally quiet community.

“All of a sudden, out of nowhere, it just starts,” neighbor Ziggy Borodziuk said. “And then you’re wondering what’s going to happen. Is ours going to be the next one?”

Clark County confirms an investigation is underway and the fires appear to be intentional. Clark County officials sent 8 News Now the following statement regarding the string of fires

“We can confirm Clark County Fire Department investigators and Metro detectives are conducting a joint investigation into some vehicle fires that have occurred in a neighborhood near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. The fires appear to have been intentionally set. This is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.”

But the question remains: who is behind the fires? One man who lives in the area, who wanted to remain anonymous, believes the culprit is someone who has a history of disturbing the neighborhood.

“The neighbors around here do have an idea of who it might be,” the man said. “But we don’t know for sure.”

While the investigation continues and police pick up patrols, neighbors pray for one thing:

“I just hope this doesn’t happen again,” Janet Borodziuk said.

8 News Now tried speaking to the homeowners where each of the vehicle fires happened. But they said they were afraid to speak out, due to potential retaliation from the suspect(s). Stay with 8 News Now as we learn more about this situation from investigators.