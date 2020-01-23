Only on 8: An inside look at the new Summerlin substation opening next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summerlin will soon have its very own police substation, which is located on Red Point Dr. near Far Hills Ave. and 215.

“It’s Metro’s 10th substation so I’m the 10th captain to ever get to open a substation,” said Captain Sasha Larkin.

She’s committed, reliable and a proven leader.

Captain Larkin took 8 News Now inside of the new substation she’ll soon spearhead.

“It’s been a thought. It’s been an idea. To see it manifest from the ground up has been remarkable,” said Larkin.

200 employees will serve the citizens of Summerlin, an area which includes a strong Jewish community.

“When I was watching the news reports of the rise in antisemitism crimes especially over Hanukkah, I couldn’t rest right at night thinking I’m going to have four synagogues, I’m going to have private Jewish schools,” she said.

Larkin plans to implement evacuation plans as a preventive tool. She’ll also combat a wide array of issues like home burglaries and stolen guns.

“We know that the quality of life issues, the speeders, red light runners, the robberies, they’re all important.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Summerlin Area Command next Wednesday.