LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is the last day for public comment on a proposed “Public Lands Rule” under consideration by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

In Nevada, more than two-thirds of all land is controlled by the BLM. Or as the BLM website dscribes it, “67% of Nevada – 48 million acres belong to the American people.“

As of midnight Tuesday, 174,101 comments had been posted. Make your opinion known by clicking on the blue “Comment” button near the top of this page.

The proposed policy is an enormous document, but the BLM has provided this fact sheet summarizing key points:

Critics have said the proposed policy gives too much priority to protecting lands and not enough opportunity for using the land for gas and oil drilling. They also express concern that the policy could stand in the way of solar energy development.

But one conservation group says just the opposite is true for clean energy leases. The Center for American Progress says the Public Lands Rule would actually allow more efficient and responsible deployment of clean energy projects including solar, wind and geothermal.

The BLM controls 245 million acres — primarily in 12 states in the West. Alaska contains the most BLM land, with Nevada second. Taking into account land controlled by the BLM, Department of Defense and Department of Energy, more than 80% of Nevada is under federal control — the most of any state.

That federal control has led to plenty of criticism for the BLM in Nevada on issues ranging from wild horse roundups to livestock grazing rights.

“The proposed Public Lands Rule is essential to our work, to ensuring we can respond to changes on the landscape,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said. “We appreciate the useful public input we’ve already received through five public meetings and the first 75 days of the comment period. This extension will allow us to continue to work with the public to make sure that the final rule is durable and effective.”