LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gasoline prices have stayed above $4 per gallon in Las Vegas despite the end of the summer travel season with just a single station breaking below that barrier on Monday, according to gasbuddy.com.

The average price in Las Vegas is $4.54 per gallon. Club prices at Costco and Sam’s Club are reported as low as $4.09, but ARCO stations are the only ones approaching that price. A couple of ARCO stations are at $4.09, and several others are charging $4.11, but ARCO charges a transaction fee if you’re not paying cash.

The lowest price right now in Las Vegas is at the ARCO station at 1720 W. Charleston Blvd., according to gasbuddy.com. That station has a price of $3.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.

But that’s the exception. The average price is 11 cents higher this week compared to last week, according to figures maintained by GasBuddy, which surveys 649 stations in Las Vegas. Prices are 30.3 cents higher than just a month ago. “Refinery disruptions” were cited as a reason for the higher prices, affecting the West Coast more than other parts of the country.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon,” De Haan said.

“Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different,” he said.