Online survey for 1 October memorial topic at Monday news conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An online survey will be part of the effort to collect public input on the best way to remember the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

The 1 October Memorial Committee — a seven-member group of citizens appointed by the Clark County Commission — has been working to develop ideas and recommendations.

A post on the group’s Facebook page says the group is “reviewing, discussing and approving questions for an online survey that will run from March 1 to March 15 seeking public input on what a lasting memorial should be: a park, monument, sculpture or other ideas.”

The survey will be announced during a Monday, March 1, news conference at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 10:30 a.m.

Taking part in a news conference will be Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Vice Chairman Jim Gibson, and 1 October Memorial Committee Chairman Tennille Pereira and Committee member Mynda Smith, who lost her sister, Neysa Davis Tonks, in the 1 October 2017 attack. Pereira is the director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

It’s part of an effort “to gauge for the first time what those affected by the 1 October 2017 shooting in Las Vegas would like to see in a permanent memorial.”

The news conference will be carried live on Clark County Television (CCTV), and available on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.