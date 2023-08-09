LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to students, dependency on technology is something to watch out for. The CDC says anxiety and depression has increased in kids and teens over time, and experts say there is a connection.

Kids spend around 7 and a half hours on their phones every day, according to CDC. Research from a San Diego State University professor said kids who spend more than five hours a day online are more likely to have at least one suicide risk factor, such as depression.

But Clark County School District parents can help their children right from their own phones.

Dr. Kevin Skinner, a licensed marriage and family therapist, is one of the faces of Parent Guidance, a free online resource for CCSD parents.

Dr. Skinner said they have seen social media have a negative impact on mental health, and online behaviors such as a lack of “likes” can feel like rejection. He also said online bullying takes a further toll, making users feel like they don’t belong, or that they aren’t liked.

Parent Guidance offers numerous free resources, including how parents can talk to their kids about cutting back the amount of time they spend online.

“We want to develop a meaningful connection with them, so when we offer suggestions of why they may be feeling anxious what the phone may be doing, they are more likely to hear us because they trust us,” said Dr. Skinner. He recommends replacing screentime with activities like reading or exercising. It is also important to get at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

Parent Guidance offers video lessons and free parent coaching for CCSD parents. While it does not replace therapy, it helps parents connect with their kids.