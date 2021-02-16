Online registration underway for Safe Key school programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families who have students returning to in-person learning can register for Safe Key, a before and after-school program, run by the city of Las Vegas.

Currently, only students in kindergarten through third grade may attend Safekey, and only on the days they receive in-person instruction. Safekey will not be offered on Wednesdays as there is no in-person instruction.

There is a $20 registration fee per student and the daily cost is $7 for before school participation and $10 for after-school.

Registration will be available until the end of March for the 70 sites in the city; however, only sites with sufficient enrollment will open. All sites will be following COVID-19 safety restrictions. The city will communicate with registered families regularly to notify them of the status of their school’s site. Registration fees will be refunded if a site does not open.

Financial aid for Safekey may be provided by Las Vegas Urban League, Desert Regional Center, Inter-Tribal Council of Southern Nevada, Inc. and Employer Child Care Reimbursement for families that qualify. These organizations provide families with a certificate or agreement as well as instructions on how to apply funds to a city Safekey account. For more information on the financial aid process, call 702.229.CARE (2273).

