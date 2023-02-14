LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said an ongoing neighborhood dispute may have led to a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pamplona Street near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Officers responded to the scene after they received a call that a person had been shot in the neighborhood. Once police arrived they learned the shooting was a result of an ongoing neighborhood dispute.

Police believe a fight broke out between two people, another person shot a male adult but the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.