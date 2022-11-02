LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tina Tintor would be 24 years old now, but on Nov. 2, 2021, she was driving home with her dog Max from a dog park before her life was tragically cut short in a fiery car crash when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was allegedly impaired, slammed into the back of her car.

Tina Tintor and her dog Max died in the crash. (Credit: Tintor family)

Attorney Farhan Naqvi, who represents the Tintor family, released a statement Wednesday. It states Tina came from a tight-knit family and was the love of her parents’ lives.

We pray that no one ever forgets Tina and Max, and that no one else has to endure the indescribable pain that comes from a loved one being killed because someone chooses to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. While no criminal proceeding can bring Tina back, her family prays that justice is levied to the full extent that the law allows. Farhan R. Naqvi, Naqvi Injury Law

So far, justice has been delayed over legal battles regarding evidence.

Ruggs, 23, who was released from the Las Vegas Raiders within hours of the crash, has had several court dates. However, his preliminary hearing, which determines if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial, has been delayed six times, most recently on Oct. 12. It is now scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023.

Ruggs is charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Additional counts were added because Ruggs’ girlfriend was injured in the crash.

Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before he crashed into Tintor’s car. According to the police report, his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Mural to remember Tina Tintor and her dog Max near the corner of Rainbow and Spring Valley. (Image: KLAS)

Tintor’s family has grieved her death for the past year. A painted mural near the site of the crash and the family’s home is a reminder of what they lost.