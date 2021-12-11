One year later cyclists still feel the trauma from a deadly crash that killed five

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Hundreds of bicyclists came out to honor the five lives the community lost to a crash last year. The memorial bicycle ride was held to bring awareness that cyclists deserve to feel safe by drivers.

White ghost bikes are placed at the scene of where a bicyclist lost their life. “Put the phone down, do not drive impaired, and be courteous to other road users,” Pat Treichel, founder of Ghost Bikes Las Vegas said.

On Saturday, Treichel brought a white ghost bike with five seats honoring the 5 lives lost in a crash south of Boulder City on December 10, 2020. “It was pretty much the 9/11 of the las Vegas cycling community, I personally knew all five of them.”

Truck driver Jordan Barson was high on methamphetamine when he swerved and hit the group of cyclists on U.S. 95 near Searchlight. “I remember meeting just like this, fantastic morning everything was nice we are taking pictures,” Michael Anderson said this morning. He was part of the group when the truck hit the riders.

“I look down a little further down the road that’s when I see a pile of other riders and I’m like, oh my God,” Anderson added.

He says it took him a month to get the courage to ride again, “Sometimes I have to pull over on the side of the road because I think I am going to get smashed.”