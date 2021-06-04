One week later: Mountain Springs visitors share sadness over child’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a week now since a little boy’s body was found on Little Zion Trailhead. 8 News Now spoke to hikers and visitors who shared their thoughts on what they describe as a senseless and tragic loss.

“I was coming to the restaurant to work, and I saw a lot of cars and police looking around the trail area,” said Jared Acosta, who works for Maria’s Taco Shop in Mountain Springs.

Jared says the news about the boy has sparked a lot of interest and talk in his small town. Even visitors that come to Mountain Springs are in shock.

“I think it’s horrendous,” said Serina Oertel, a local of Vegas. “I think it’s very sad and it’s disheartening. I hope that they find the people that dumped that little boy’s body.”

“I decided to share this little boy’s information because he could have come from anywhere,” said Tracey Greene, visiting from Virginia. “You don’t know how far people will go to hide something.”

A memorial site is set up right as you enter the parking lot of the trail and has flowers, a baseball, and other sentiments. It also includes a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy; Metro Police is now referring to him as John “Little Zion” Doe.

“The boy could be from Sandy Valley, he could be from Nye Vounty, he could be from Amargosa Valley or Las Vegas, we don’t know,” said Oertel.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in effort to identify the boy and his killer. People in this area say police activity has been very heavy all week as Metro Police received hundreds of tips yet still have so many questions unanswered.