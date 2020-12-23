One transported to hospital after hit-and-run crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was transported to the hospital after a hit-and run crash near Sandhill and Flamingo roads in the east valley. The incident occurred around 4:58 p.m.

Police say a blue SUV hit a man in a wheelchair as he crossed the street. The vehicle was turning onto Flamingo when he struck the victim in a marked crosswalk.

The victim, who is between 40-60-years-old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Trauma.

According to police, witnesses told them the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Flamingo.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.