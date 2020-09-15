One-time refund given to families of children who missed school lunches distributed in Nevada due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP) have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring due to COVID-related school closures.

The money is coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program offered to states through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Funds were added to existing SNAP or TANF EBT cards for eligible families, and new cards were mailed out to eligible families that are not enrolled in SNAP or TANF.

Additional Information:

What is P-EBT?

P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals because of COVID-19 school closures in March, April and May 2020. P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at all stores that accept EBT.

Will my child get P-EBT?

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP) in Nevada are eligible. This includes children who attend schools that offer free meals to all. Benefits are issued automatically. There is no application.

How much will my child receive?

Each eligible child will receive $5.70 per day for each school day missed in March, April, and May 2020, as long as the child was enrolled and eligible for the NSLP/SBP.

When will I get P-EBT?

Benefits were issue between August 30 and September 8, 2020.

How will I get P-EBT?

For families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits, the funds will be added to their current EBT card. All other eligible families will receive a new card in the mail with the funds already placed on the card.

Families who have questions should contact the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 775-684-8740 in Northern Nevada and 702-486-9640 in Southern Nevada.