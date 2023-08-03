LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was treated for a gunshot wound after police received reports of shots being fired in west Las Vegas, police said Thursday.

Police said the shooting occurred just after noon in the 7300 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the shooting, which was reported near a shopping complex at Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

While investigators were on the scene, a shooting victim walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting is under investigation by LVMPD detectives.