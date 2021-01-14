UPDATE: Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Boulder Highway Thursday evening. Police said it was initially unclear if one of the people involved was a pedestrian or a passenger on the motorcycle.

The deceased, a woman estimated to be in her 50’s or 60’s, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

The motorcycle driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not appear to be intoxicated, authorities note. They are investigating further.

Boulder Highway is closed in both directions from Twain to Indios avenues. Avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.