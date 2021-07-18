One person transported to hospital after house fire near Flamingo, Tenaya

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital after a house fire in the Spring Valley area early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a single-story home near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way just before 3 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Clark County Fire says it received reports while en route that an “elderly person [was] still inside” the residence. A private ambulance was requested, the department said.

Crews knocked down a bulk of the fire from the exterior before going inside to find the elderly person. They were transported to UMC in unknown condition, according to Clark County Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The department estimates $150,000 in damages.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults and three children who were displaced.