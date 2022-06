One person killed in vehicle vs. bicycle crash at Las Vegas Blvd. and Pecos. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have shut down part of Las Vegas Blvd. North at Pecos due to a deadly crash between a vehicle and a bicycle.

Las Vegas Blvd. North between Pecos and Cheyenne is shut down and will remain until police are done with the investigation.

One person killed in vehicle vs. bicycle crash at Las Vegas Blvd. and Pecos. (KLAS)

At this time there is no confirmed information about the victim or other people involved.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as needed.