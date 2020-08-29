One person killed in Saturday afternoon house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a house fire Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 2600 block of Heritage Drive near Sahara & Boulder Highway just after 12: 30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire and called in additional personnel once they found out someone may be trapped inside. The fire was knocked down at 1:13 p.m.

Firefighters found one person deceased inside of the residence. Officials have not yet determined the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is not yet an estimation on damages.

In total, 40 personnel responded to the fire, including seven engines, one truck, one rescue unit, two battalion chiefs and one air unit.