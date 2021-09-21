One person killed in rollover crash on I-15 southbound approaching Lake Mead Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police identified the woman who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on Interstate 15.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol Police, the fatal crash took place on I-15 southbound approaching the Lake Mead Boulevard offramp shortly after 2 a.m Saturday.

Police say that the Nissan Pathfinder failed to maintain its travel lane and traveled through the right paved shoulder and down a rocky embankment where it overturned and ejected the unrestrained driver. The driver, La Joyce Tichanee Stewart, 32 from Las Vegas, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

According to authorities, this crash was the third of four deadly crashes that occurred late Friday / early Saturday morning during a span of approximately four hours.