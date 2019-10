LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- James Holzhauer will be in the spotlight at the Global Gaming Expo -- G2E -- on Tuesday at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Holzhauer's dominance on Jeopardy! -- a 32-game, $2.4 million winning streak that made him the third-highest winning contestant of all time -- has turned into a string of celebrity appearances. This time he will be in the IGT booth as the slot maker shows its products and puts on Jeopardy! Slots-themed giveaways.