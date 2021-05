LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. 95 interchange. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was called to the scene due to a vehicle that caught fire.

The department says one car t-boned another. The occupants got out in time, before the vehicle fire.

EARLIER: MVA with FIRE TOC: 11:29AM. Kyle Canyon Rd/US95 interchange, T-bone MVA, occup’ts got out in time, 1 to Trauma for impact injuries, fire started, out by E48. MVA under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm -media get details from them. #PIO1NEWS. Ward-6 pic.twitter.com/9xLvlBBCqe — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2021

We have reached out to the Nevada Highway Patrol for more details on this crash.