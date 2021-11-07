One person injured during house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in a home on the city’s north side.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to 5121 Meadow Rock Avenue at 3:58 a.m. Sunday.

Credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was showing from the garage of a one-story house. They were told that both of the occupants were out of the house, but one was suffering smoke inhalation.

One victim was transported to UMC-Trauma with serious smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting two displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the garage.

Careless smoking could not be ruled out.

The fire gutted the garage.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.