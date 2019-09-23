One person in serious condition after possible road rage shooting, suspect on the run

1  of  2
by: Lucas Wright

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is on the scene of a shooting they say could be related to a road rage incident. It happened after 6:30 pm Sunday night near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard.

When police arrived they got info that the victim was at a gas station near Nellis and Stewart. The victim was located then taken to UMC in serious condition, but they were reported to be stable. Police say the victim and their vehicle were shot multiple times.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

