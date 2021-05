LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was found dead after a vehicle fire in the east Las Vegas valley Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street.

#TrafficAlert Vehicle Fire Lake Mead & Los Feliz St. One confirmed deceased . All travel lanes are open . PIO en route #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 9, 2021

Travel lanes in the area are open, according to the agency.

No other details were immediately made available.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.