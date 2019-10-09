One-on-one with Journey drummer Steve Smith

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Journey will take over the Las Vegas Strip this fall when it opens a nine-week engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The band has been around since 1973 and has gone through several phases.

Journey had taken much of 2019 off, so everyone in the group can focus on solo endeavors. But now they’re coming back together for their first show Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Tickets for Journey’s residency start at $69.

8 News NOW’s Sherry Swensk sat down with the legendary band’s drummer Steve Smith.