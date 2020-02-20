One-on-One: Marc Lotter, with President Trump’s re-election campaign talks with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News NOW’s Vanessa Murphy sat down in the studio with Marc Lotter, Director of Strategic Communications for President Trump’s re-election campaign.

Lotter highlighted the booming economy and low unemployment rate as “wins” for President Trump in his first term.

“When you look at all the cranes dotting the landscape here in Nevada and the economy, this is something President Trump can point to,” Lotter said. “125,000 jobs have been created in Nevada since he was elected. 17,000 manufacturing jobs. There are very real gains.”

Lotter also said the Trump campaign thinks they can win in Nevada and every other state, except maybe California.

Catch the full interview in the video above.