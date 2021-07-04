One officer shot, another injured at Allegiant Stadium’s first concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas police officers are recovering after one was shot and another was injured in a struggle with a suspect, who had been taken into custody and was able to grab one of the officer’s guns.

According to Captain Yasenia Yatomi with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the officers were working as special events officers to provide security for the Illenium concert at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night. This was the first concert at Allegiant stadium and it was at full capacity.

Illenium concert at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo credit: Ana Ceballos)

Yatomi said the officers took a man into custody for a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. and were escorting him to a security office when the suspect got into a struggle with the officers and was able to grab an officer’s gun and fire one round, striking an officer.

That officer was transported to University Medical Center, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. During the struggle, a second officer was also injured and also received treatment at UMC. Yatomi said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody by other officers and also transported to UMC where he was evaluated for his erratic behavior, Yatomi said.

Per policy, Metro police will provide a briefing on the shooting and release more information within 72 hours.