One of the 6 serious reactions to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was in Nevada

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada health officials learned Wednesday that a Nevadan was among the six people who reported serious reactions to the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

According to Nevada Health Response, the state of Nevada was not informed of this reaction until the live, public meeting with the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services immediately reached out to federal partners for more information and to understand why the report was not provided to the state.

On Tuesday, The FDA and CDC issued a joint statement recommending that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused until the six serious reactions were investigated. The severe reactions reportedly included blood clots in women between the ages of 18 to 48.

Nevada also paused use of the one-dose vaccine Tuesday and reported there had been no serious reactions.

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the J & J vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Dr. Fermin Leguen with the Southern Nevada Health District said around 47,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Clark County.