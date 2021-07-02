One of several drugs with role in Zane Floyd execution expires July 31, state says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a federal judge this week postponed the execution of convicted killer Zane Floyd, it sent Nevada prison officials scrambling to check the expiration dates on some of the drugs intended to be used.

And now, prison officials say one of the drugs expires on July 31.

Floyd’s execution will happen in October at the earliest, unless the state appeals within the next two weeks and the judge’s ruling is overturned.

Prison officials also said a second drug expires six weeks after an October hearing scheduled in the case.

The state may have to reorder some of the drugs, and the date could slide again. Some of the drugs are cheap, and some run into the hundreds of dollars.

The state’s lawyers said in new court filings Thursday two of the other drugs in the four-drug execution protocol they’ve submitted to the court are available at least through February.

Floyd was scheduled for a July 26 execution date before the judge granted a stay to allow more time for Floyd’s public defenders, who say they need more time to determine the constitutionality of the never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials want for the execution.

The drugs involved include fentanyl, ketamine, cisatracurium and potassium chloride. The drugs each perform a different function: a painkiller, an anesthetic, a parlytic and a deadly heart-stopper.

The state’s execution manual also lists variations of each drug that could also be used.