One October survivor reflects on anniversary of shooting, as end of years-long lawsuit settlement comes to an end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas nears the fourth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the end of a years-long lawsuit marks another step towards healing for thousands.



“It just changes your whole life,” One October survivor Jackie Beran said of the shooting.

She shared the terror she faced, and the memories still singed in her mind from that day.



“All of a sudden, it just started popping,” Beran recalled. “And people started running.”

Beran told 8 News Now nothing can bring she and other survivors peace, but as Friday marks the fourth anniversary of that fateful day, many can breathe a sigh of relief, as an $800 million lawsuit settlement from MGM Resorts draws to a close.

“It provides them closure,” Attorney Robert Eglet, lead counsel in the One October shooting case, said. “I’m not suggesting that it’s something that any of them will forget.”

Eglet represented many of the more than 4,000 victims and relatives who received compensation.



His team told 8 News Now that two retired, court-approved judges evaluated claims and awarded money based on five tiers.



This included PTSD with treatment or without treatment, crowd impact injuries, gunshot injuries, and wrongful death.



The amount of money awarded for wrongful death claims took into consideration the number of children in a family and the amount of earnings the person in question made each year.



Money compensated for each claimant started at $5,000.



“It’s over, we don’t have to go through protractive litigation for years,” Eglet said of the case. “Trying case after case after case.”

Eglet and his team hope many can find comfort at the end of this chapter.



However, Beran hopes we always remember the day the world stopped turning for everyone in Las Vegas.



“I don’t want you to understand,” Beran concluded, speaking of the shooting. “But I don’t want you to forget.”

Eglet’s team told 8 News Now all his clients named in the settlement have received their money, except for a few still dealing with logistical issues.