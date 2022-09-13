LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If a person only has one night in Las Vegas, what should be on the itinerary? It’s a question that is hard to answer in this 24/7 town.

Considerations need to be taken for budget, arrival and leaving time, location (the Strip, off-strip, downtown), and ability to get around.

To get a wide variety of suggestions 8 News Now reached out to our readers. Below is a sample of what some claim makes a perfect ‘one night in Las Vegas.’

Food & Drink

These readers highlighted their favorite restaurants to get a bite and a beverage.

“Joes Crab for dinner and the Beatles LOVE show”

“Eat at the buffet at Wynn”

“Luv-It Frozen Custard”

“I would catch a show, walk the strip, go to Sugar Factory for my favorite drink and eat some dinner. Then it’s off to bed”

“Dinner on the terrace at Prime, with a perfect view of the Bellagio fountains”

“Go to Binions Whiskey Licker Up bar and see whiskey Lickee Lickee PBy Chuckee – reader claimed they are the best bartender in Las Vegas”

“Hugo’s Cellar, Cirque du Soleil”

“Happy hour on the High Roller, followed by a Golden Knights game of course”

“Dinner at Batista’s Hole In The Wall and craps downtown”

“Eat at one of the casino buffets and then dance at Señor Frogs, finish by walking down the strip”

“I’d go to the Peppermill and then see Donny Osmond”

“Dinner at Tom Calicchio’s Craftsteak and off to Cirque de Solei. Head back to my suite to enjoy a glass of wine and eat a slice of Emeril’s cake”

Shows & Entertainment

Concerts and shows topped the list of things to do on a tight schedule in Vegas

“See Las Vegas headliner Daniel Emmet in concert”

“See Barry Manilow”

“Visit The Sand Dollar for the best live music in Vegas.”

“Reckless In Vegas show at the Sahara on Thursday and Friday nights. It’s awesome. They take songs from Rat Pack to Elvis and more and Rock It Up”

“Have dinner and see a show like Blue Man Group or the MJ show with boys”

“I live here but would love a seafood buffet and to go see Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic”

“See a comedy show walk the strip get an In-N-Out burger”

“Little Darlings Las Vegas for a fun and crazy night”

“AREA 15! It’s so much fun and there’s a lot to do in that district”

“Topgolf for sure”

May the odds be ever in your favor

For these folks, having fun at the tables is the top priority

“Gamble”

“Gamble, dance, and drink”

“Go to every casino and play keno, that’s my game”

“WSOP all day, all night (World Series of Poker)”

“Play poker”

“Dinner and a show – then Gamble”

“I want to win the largest jackpot at any casino”

The sights

Some readers would spend time at the more picturesque Vegas locations

“Stay one night in a Paris suite, with room service and a beautiful view of the strip”

“Visit the top of the STRAT”

“The water fountains at the Bellagio”

“A room at the Wynn with dinner at Lakeside while enjoying the view of the Lake of Dreams”

A simple plan

Some readers provided a detailed rundown of their perfect Las Vegas day

“Go to a romantic dinner with my man and see a Cirque du Solei show. Relax poolside in the morning and go around to all the hotels”

“Drinks at the bar at the top of the STRAT just as the sun sets and the lights are starting to come on. Rent a convertible and take a drive down the Strip to Tropicana and back up to the Bellagio. Dinner at Le Cirque and then go see Love at the Mirage (while you still can). Nightcap drinks at either the Chandelier Bar at The Cosmopolitan or at SkyBar at the Waldorf”

“Dinner at either SW or Wing Lei at the Wynn. Play high-stakes video poker, catch a Lionel Richie show, and then head to bed in my Tower Suites Parlor Suite”

“I would start with a much-needed spa day then eat at a cool restaurant. After dinner, finally see “O” by Cirque Du Soleil and finish with a helicopter tour of the valley”

“A spa day and a good night’s sleep”

“Shania Twain, Hell’s Kitchen, and the wave pool at Mandalay Bay.”

“Spend it with my daughter, and enjoy every second. You never know what tomorrow will bring”

And finally …

Because why not?