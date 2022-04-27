LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been waiting to shred some personal documents, there is a free public shredding event this week.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, One Nevada Credit Union will hold its annual Shred Day on Thursday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12 92 S. Nellis Blvd. in the Nellis Crossing Shopping Center.

Although the event is free, cash contributions and non-perishable food donations will be accepted for Three Square Food Bank.

One Nevada Credit Union will hold Shred Day on April 28, 2022. (Credit: One Nevada Credit Union)

Shredding sensitive documents is one of the easiest ways to prevent identity theft. The most important documents to shred include bank statements, ATM receipts, expired ID cards, investment information, old pay stubs, voided checks, and anything that shows social security or credit card information.