One man taken to hospital following shooting at Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a shooting at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip. It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

Metro Police say an adult male was taken to the hospital, but they did not release any information about the extent of his injuries.

Police believe the suspect, or suspects, ran northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard following the shooting, but police say this is not an considered an active shooter situation at this time.

Police ask that you avoid the area, as it is still a “dynamic” situation.